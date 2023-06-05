- Fixed a major bug with the extra affix magic simple glyphs get. When spawned they rolled for the correct value (half the value of normal affixes). However when the game is saved and loaded back the game wrongly clamps the value using the full affix range, sometimes causing the value to be higher than it is even possible to roll for. The range tooltip was also using the wrong (full) range.
- UI Scaling setting will now be ignored if set high enough to cause the UI to overlap.
- Fixed sneaky vendors stealing coins but not giving you the item if item is dragged over a quest item.
- Fixed players being able to buy gem pouches into the commodity cube, breaking it. Gem pouch can now be dragged out of the cube.
- Fixed multiple trigger modifiers of the same type being checked one after another instead of using the combined chance shown in the tooltip.
- Fixed tooltip showing minion avoidance twice instead of minion movement speed.
- Improved character stat tooltips to show all stat multipliers.
- Tooltip for damage and absorb now correctly includes modifier from Crisis absorb and damage.
Ghostlore update for 5 June 2023
Update 1.005
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Ghostlore Content Depot 1783281
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update