Molaria and some bug fixes

I have added a brand new species to the game! Molaria!



This whip-tailed critter can sting opponents if they aren't careful, furthermore, Burgessia and Isoxys have received improvements.

Burgessia now has more armor, as well as return damage.

Isoxys got an overall buff to its HP and gains a healing boost when near other Isoxys

(the species of isoxys does not matter, although that is more of an oversight than a feature)

Fixed a few bugs thanks to one of my testers. Opabinia and Utaurora shouldn't be able to spam the attack button anymore, and Holding the info key while you respawn will no longer bug out the UI.

Until next time! later!