CARNAGE OFFERING TD update for 4 June 2023

Balancing some sounds

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some sounds were far too loud, such as the voices of the elite soldiers. A new level is coming soon, and new turrets will be available.

