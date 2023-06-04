Share · View all patches · Build 11389476 · Last edited 4 June 2023 – 07:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Mythrel v0.3.8

New Features

Added new audio cues to enhance gameplay: including a new sound for last 10 seconds in Realm Matches and losing scenarios.

Our first batch of Steam Achievements are now live! Four achievements have been added:

Enter The Realm: Make a Mythrel account!

Level 5: Reach level 5 (50 Origin Wins)

Level 10: Reach level 10 (100 Origin Wins)

Level 20: Reach level 20 (200 Origin Wins)

The current number of online users is now displayed in the Codex, amongst other new features rolling out slowly.

Game server refactoring: Memory usage has been optimized for better performance.

Dragon Scale Vortex Matches has been updated. Now, you will not be debited your Dragon Scales if there is a disconnection or a player leaves the game. You will still incur losses and lose dragon scales if you concede the match.

Current time is now displayed on game screens, helping you keep track of your gaming sessions.

You must now have purchased at least 10 booster packs to be able to transfer Dragon Scales.

Added new Help option after login for new players, with links to Game Rules, Discord, How To Play, and Lore.

Additional information now in Account Settings

Bug Fixes

Corrected a bug that caused the level display to show inaccurately in realm matches.

Resolved an issue causing the game feed to flicker, particularly when viewing the last card in the list.

Online users count has been updated to improved accuracy.

Fixed a bug in Codex login that occurred when entering an incorrect username.

Potential fix for in-game play of creatures getting stuck.

Backend improvements and booster pack algorithm improvements.

Deprecated/Removed Rankings screen in favor of the Mythrel Codex Rankings

Updated in-game Player Market to have a larger vertical scrollbar

Many other misc. bug fixes, typo fixes, and improvements

We hope you enjoy these improvements and fixes, there are many more on the way and we are actively listening to you the players. We appreciate all of your support and patience as Mythrel gets off the ground, please continue to share your feedback - it helps us make Mythrel better. Enjoy your gaming!