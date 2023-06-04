Hi all,

Sorry for the much longer than usual delay between updates. I generally try to put one out every few weeks, but this update is a fairly substantial one. It was a massive undertaking, but I got online multiplayer working. It's currently limited to 2 players per lobby, but you can play VS. or Co-op against the AI.

It's my first attempt at anything like this, so please do let me know if you encounter issues. It runs well enough on my two personal computers, and I was able to cross-play between Mac and Windows with no issues. However, running smoothly on the same network is no guarantee it will do so in the wild, so to speak, so I'm crossing my fingers and hoping that the netcode holds up.

Bugfixes/Changes:

Online multiplayer is available.

Fixed elevation map offset when playing as Germany at Verdun.

Tweaked camera elasticity so scrolling from edges is a bit quicker.

Fixed crash when removing individual units from scheduled orders.

Fixed bug in which Intelligence officer would schedule air sorties at night.

Fixed bug with fortress goal tiles being in the wrong positions when playing as Germany at Verdun.

New Localization keys:

Thanks for playing!