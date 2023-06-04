 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Defensive War -SEALED GOLEM update for 4 June 2023

Ver1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11389473 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・We changed the points to summon characters.
・We fixed bugs related to time bonuses.
・We changed some UI.
・We made other minor corrections.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1817721 Depot 1817721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link