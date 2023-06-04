Warm Up Mode is Here!

Share · View all patches · Build 11389470 · Last edited 4 June 2023 – 20:09:08 UTC by Wendy

"Warm Up Mode" is now available in the latest update (Version 2023-6-4).

How do I use it?

Press the Ctrl key during the first few seconds of any battle to activate Warm Up Mode

What does it do?

While in Warm Up Mode...

Enemy attacks always miss Your attacks do 0 damage You get no rewards (streak/level up)

Why is this helpful?

It lets you extend battle drills for as long as you like. Thus, it's a convenient way to get lots of extra practice or to warm up if it's been awhile since you last played.

How do exit Warm Up Mode?

Just press the Ctrl key again.

Thanks again to everyone who has left a positive review and has followed us on Steam and/or Twitter! It really helps us!

Happy Learning!

Lun