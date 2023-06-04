 Skip to content

Learn Japanese RPG: Hiragana Forbidden Speech update for 4 June 2023

Warm Up Mode is Here!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"Warm Up Mode" is now available in the latest update (Version 2023-6-4).

How do I use it?

Press the Ctrl key during the first few seconds of any battle to activate Warm Up Mode

What does it do?

While in Warm Up Mode...

  1. Enemy attacks always miss
  2. Your attacks do 0 damage
  3. You get no rewards (streak/level up)
Why is this helpful?

It lets you extend battle drills for as long as you like. Thus, it's a convenient way to get lots of extra practice or to warm up if it's been awhile since you last played.

How do exit Warm Up Mode?

Just press the Ctrl key again.

Thanks again to everyone who has left a positive review and has followed us on Steam and/or Twitter! It really helps us!

Happy Learning!

Lun

