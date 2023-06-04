 Skip to content

Swords & Bones 3 update for 4 June 2023

Patch 2.0

Hi Guys,
We corrected some errors in the game:

  • Fixed shop prices.
  • Improved some collision.
  • Glitch about the boss 2 corrected.
  • Improve performace on old PC.

Thanks for supporting us! :)

