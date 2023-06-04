- Character skills are automatically equipped after reaching the level
- Increase the diamond mall. (Simulation mall, no in-app purchases in this game)
- Increase the R coin system. Get 1 R coin every 2 minutes. Can be used to top up.
- Increase the VIP system.
- Increase offline experience.
- Increase offline aura.
repair
- Fix the BUG of endless non-upgradable layers
- Fix the bug of fairy realm bonus after reincarnation
- Fix the BUG that the aura display is wrong
Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 4 June 2023
V1.3.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2427361 Depot 2427361
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update