Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 4 June 2023

V1.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11389346 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Character skills are automatically equipped after reaching the level
  2. Increase the diamond mall. (Simulation mall, no in-app purchases in this game)
  3. Increase the R coin system. Get 1 R coin every 2 minutes. Can be used to top up.
  4. Increase the VIP system.
  5. Increase offline experience.
  6. Increase offline aura.
    repair
  7. Fix the BUG of endless non-upgradable layers
  8. Fix the bug of fairy realm bonus after reincarnation
  9. Fix the BUG that the aura display is wrong

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2427361 Depot 2427361
  • Loading history…
