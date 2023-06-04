The Key Binds Update!

That's right! When you go into the game and play your character, click the red question mark on your action bar. Then click the "Options", and BEHOLD the vast amounts of key binds that you can do now. The keys I did not want you to key bind are on the right hand side.

To key bind a key, just click the button on the key you want to change, then click the key you want it to be. Don't forget to click "Save key binds" to make sure they are saved across all save files! If you make a weird mistake, there's also a "Reset key binds" button that will set the default key binds automatically for you.

BE WARNED. You can bind 1 key to multiple actions. That's right. Have fun with that.