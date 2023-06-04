 Skip to content

Idol Showdown update for 4 June 2023

Hotfix 1.3.1 for Beta Branch

Last edited by Wendy

This patch addresses several bugs found during Beta testing.

Bugfixes:

  • Resolved issue where you could not combo into Aerial grabs again
  • Resolved issue where performing a motion input would result in a different damage scaling value then using the Shortcut.
  • Resolved Network desync issues when using Call-Ins
  • Sora - Standing H - Resolved bug with where Standing H could hit multiple times
  • Sora - DD H- Resolved unintended extra blockstun
  • Suisei - Super - Resolved issue where you could not Superchat cancel the super activation

