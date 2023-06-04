- Fixed typos in the dialogue between the male classmates on May 6th
- Fixed a bug where entering the school restroom on April 14th resulted in a happy breakup and resulted in a stalemate
- Text optimization of butterfly effect interface
十五 update for 4 June 2023
2023.06.04 Update(2)
