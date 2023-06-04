 Skip to content

十五 update for 4 June 2023

2023.06.04 Update(2)

Build 11389271 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed typos in the dialogue between the male classmates on May 6th
  2. Fixed a bug where entering the school restroom on April 14th resulted in a happy breakup and resulted in a stalemate
  3. Text optimization of butterfly effect interface

