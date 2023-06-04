Spell mode now slows down time

Going into spell mode (right mouse button) now slows down time. You can still cast spell as normal outside of spell mode. In spell mode use your mouse scroll wheel to move the blue targeting sphere in and out, the spell will be cast at the spheres location.

This was an advanced spell at one time but from the feedback I decided to have it active from level 1

Please let me know if this helps, I understand there is a lot going on in IOE that you need to pay attention to i.e. ground textures traps things falling from the sky or digging out of the ground so this should give you more time to react to various situations. It does need some work and does highlight the flaws in melee combat but I will get those resolved asap.

You can now skip the typewriter effect in dialog by LMB or pressing F and advance the dialog with the same keys, before it was skipping over dialog instead of just showing it.

Player input is also now locked in dialog as it was causing issues from opening inventory etc.

Monster spawn clouds and volumetric have been updated to fade in an area around the player so you don't lose visibility in large sawn areas. this radius may increase later.