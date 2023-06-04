 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Highrise update for 4 June 2023

v3.6.5.4.9 +minor hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11389196 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

We have made a few bug fixes in this small update. Here are the details:

  1. Fixed the bug that caused the gameplay to freeze when the player interacts with any of the notes.

  2. Resolved the bug that applied fall damage when the player jumps and then enters the vent.

  3. Addressed the bug that occasionally caused crashes on some computers during the start phase of the game when the helicopter event occurs.

Thank you once again to everyone who reported the bugs and provided feedback.

Wishing you all a lovely Sunday.

Studio Hatch

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1273481 Depot 1273481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link