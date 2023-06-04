v3.6.5.4.9 +minor hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11389196 · Last edited 4 June 2023 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

We have made a few bug fixes in this small update. Here are the details:

Fixed the bug that caused the gameplay to freeze when the player interacts with any of the notes. Resolved the bug that applied fall damage when the player jumps and then enters the vent. Addressed the bug that occasionally caused crashes on some computers during the start phase of the game when the helicopter event occurs.

Thank you once again to everyone who reported the bugs and provided feedback.

Wishing you all a lovely Sunday.

Studio Hatch