-Reduced stutter. Please note that the changes made in this patch will significantly increase startup time the first time you launch the game.
-Level complete sound plays again
-Removed fog in Construction Boss arena. This should fix a reported crash on Linux.
-Battleship sniper cover should be much more consistent now
-Fixed rare bug where Battleship boss missiles remain after player death
-Removed kill tiles in two small gaps in last climb section of Battleship 1
-Fixed rapid particle effects from rapidly crouching at checkpoint
-Removed out of bounds entry point at the top of the last waterfall in the Construction area
-Fixed broken shaders and removed unused shaders
-Adjusted laser scaling on final boss to prevent improper scaling upon death
-Fixed bug where final boss falls out of world if killed during window attack
-Fixed bug where Prologue boss bounces again after death if killed during wall slam animation.
lost bits update for 4 June 2023
Patch Notes (v1.0.4)
