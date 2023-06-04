Patch Notes (v1.0.4)

-Reduced stutter. Please note that the changes made in this patch will significantly increase startup time the first time you launch the game.

-Level complete sound plays again

-Removed fog in Construction Boss arena. This should fix a reported crash on Linux.

-Battleship sniper cover should be much more consistent now

-Fixed rare bug where Battleship boss missiles remain after player death

-Removed kill tiles in two small gaps in last climb section of Battleship 1

-Fixed rapid particle effects from rapidly crouching at checkpoint

-Removed out of bounds entry point at the top of the last waterfall in the Construction area

-Fixed broken shaders and removed unused shaders

-Adjusted laser scaling on final boss to prevent improper scaling upon death

-Fixed bug where final boss falls out of world if killed during window attack

-Fixed bug where Prologue boss bounces again after death if killed during wall slam animation.