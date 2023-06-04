 Skip to content

The Hopebringer update for 4 June 2023

v1.1.5 Build Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11389133 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Implemented an improved generation technique should allow us to create denser prop layouts in dungeons without worrying about blocking off content. We will need to go through to each map and update it to take advantage of this. This will happen over the next few patches.
  • Made tweaks to the Trimming Their Numbers landscape materials.
  • Destructables will now clean up earlier. Though they will wait until they are off screen for a period of time.
  • Made some optimizations to camp fire lighting.
  • Improved the Defeat the War Leader generation scheme, fixing an issue that could occasionally cause blockage, and increasing the amount of ground clutter.
  • Improved the Destroying Their Supplies generator to have more ground clutter and props.
  • Bed rolls in the Outlands are no longer oversized.
  • The Trimming Their Numbers scenario has received a generation pass, improving the ground clutter and props. And adding a treasure path to each generated instance.
  • Improved the Retrieve the Artifact generator. It now has more props, and new types of props that had not previously been in the game.

Improvements to other scenarios will be coming soon.

