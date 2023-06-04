"Forgotten Memories: A Promising Demo Release"

Hello and thank you for trying our game, Forgotten Memories. We are a small team of four student developers who recently graduated on June 2, 2023. We are thrilled to release the demo you see now and are fully committed to further developing the game by addressing any bugs, issues, or game-breaking events that may arise.

To help us in this endeavor, we kindly request that you report any problems you encounter or provide feedback via our community page. We sincerely appreciate your time and patience as we work on turning the game into a fully playable experience, complete with all the features and enhancements we originally planned but had to prioritize due to our graduation release deadline.

Please understand that the current version is more of an early release, and with your continued support and a bit of time, we can create the enjoyable game we all envisioned. We value all feedback from our players and supporters, and we assure you that each comment will be carefully reviewed and considered. Our goal is to create the best possible gaming experience for you.

Thank you once again for your support and for being part of Team Xodius.

Sincerely,

Team Xodius