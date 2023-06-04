What's NEW in Version a.2.8.3
Bugs/Misc
- Fixed a bug that caused the Instant Savings badge to never be rewarded.
- Disabled Snowcap's hazards until issues are resolved.
- Fixed a typo in Salem's dialogue.
- Fixed a bug with Catalogue filters not behaving as intended.
- Fixed an issue where Practice Dummies would drop no XP.
- Other small bug fixes/visual tweaks.
Special thanks to the Discord community!
Reminder: Teasers for upcoming content is visible in the Mobmania Discord!
Changed files in this update