Mobmania update for 4 June 2023

Version a.2.8.3

Build 11388985

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's NEW in Version a.2.8.3

Bugs/Misc

  • Fixed a bug that caused the Instant Savings badge to never be rewarded.
  • Disabled Snowcap's hazards until issues are resolved.
  • Fixed a typo in Salem's dialogue.
  • Fixed a bug with Catalogue filters not behaving as intended.
  • Fixed an issue where Practice Dummies would drop no XP.
  • Other small bug fixes/visual tweaks.

Special thanks to the Discord community!

Reminder: Teasers for upcoming content is visible in the Mobmania Discord!

