2023.06.04 Update(1)

1.Correction of typos in Zhang Dashu's plot text on January 19th

2. After entering the toilet, adjust Guo Liang's initial position to prevent the problem of jumping back and forth when pressing F continuously

3. Correction of typos in the conversation text of the girl in the school restroom in the morning

4. Butterfly effect and text optimization of the ending panel

5.Correction of typos in the dialogue text with Roddy on April 8th

6.On May 1st, the arcade arcade closed for competition, and on May 2nd, it continued to operate as usual

7.After April 17th, the interaction with Roddy was further segmented, and the plot connection will be smoother

8.Optimization of text content during dialogue with Wang Defa again after rescuing him on August 20th

9. There may be a bug where the supervisor's friendliness may increase or decrease due to updates, but it is only a display issue and a good solution has not been found yet