UPDATE 0.96 - IMPORTANT CHANGES!!

Hello all, just a few important little changes to this game the day after launch..

A seizure and epilepsy warning was added that you'll see and cannot skip every time you launch the game. You'll only see this once every time you launch the game, and not before every replay however.

With this update, you'll now get warnings ahead of time that a block is set to move onto the screen before you see the block!



I changed the game so that you should now never see more than one block hurling itself at you (spinning end over end and moving at high speeds) at any given time, no matter how high the "block anger" might be.

The blocks will now no longer hurl themselves across the screen if the block anger seen in the top-right UI is less than around 12-15. This will hopefully prevent brand new players from getting smacked by a spinning block flying across the screen when they've barely started.

I put in checks to prevent more than one of any given power-up being on the screen at any given time.