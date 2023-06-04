🌟Experience and magic find bonus enabled! ✨

406: Early Access 0.18.7 - June 3, 2023 10:35 PM EST

• Exp + Magic Find bonus for not playing Diablo 4! Enjoy! :sunglasses:

• Using new data compression that reduces the amount of data transmitted over the network, thereby allowing for higher concurrent users per widget of server resources. This shouldn't cause any new bugs, but let me know if you see any weird new behavior!

• Fixed a bug with the /players command that was awarding full party exp when using /players 1. :unamused:

• Removed some restrictive exp caps that were in place that limited intended exp gain at high levels.

• Characters now gain different hp, mp, and sp regeneration out of combat depending on their class. For example healers regenerate spirit faster and tanks regenerate health faster.

• In general, spirit now regenerates faster out of combat.