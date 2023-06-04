Carth Alpha 1.95a1
~Adjusted stamina usage for sprinting
~Adjusted stamina usage for rolling
~Adjusted stamina usage for jumping
~Set Similar VFX for all (Lesser) Magical Weapons
~Set Similar VFX for all (Normal) Magical Weapons
~Set Similar VFX for all (Greater) Magical Weapons
~Re scaled each VFX per Item
~Fixed bug with crafted stash crates and leather bags
~Crafted stash able items now save inventories and load correctly
~Increased all de spawn timers from animal wild life (50 seconds)
~Adjusted harvest trigger for elks
~Fixed bug with male using wrong amount of stamina compared to female
~Added Dozens of New Crafting Recipes
~Moved all shield crafting under Weapon smith instead of Armour smith
~Fixed a few weapons that were looking for wrong Pre Requisite to Craft
~Adjusted some Feats Pre Reqs Stats
