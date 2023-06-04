Carth Alpha 1.95a1

~Adjusted stamina usage for sprinting

~Adjusted stamina usage for rolling

~Adjusted stamina usage for jumping

~Set Similar VFX for all (Lesser) Magical Weapons

~Set Similar VFX for all (Normal) Magical Weapons

~Set Similar VFX for all (Greater) Magical Weapons

~Re scaled each VFX per Item

~Fixed bug with crafted stash crates and leather bags

~Crafted stash able items now save inventories and load correctly

~Increased all de spawn timers from animal wild life (50 seconds)

~Adjusted harvest trigger for elks

~Fixed bug with male using wrong amount of stamina compared to female

~Added Dozens of New Crafting Recipes

~Moved all shield crafting under Weapon smith instead of Armour smith

~Fixed a few weapons that were looking for wrong Pre Requisite to Craft

~Adjusted some Feats Pre Reqs Stats