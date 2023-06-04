Fox of the moon is now available! Learn more inside the patch notes!

Welcome to the magical world of Fox of the Moon!

We are thrilled to announce the official release of Fox of the Moon, a game filled with adventure and wonder that will transport you to a realm of fantasy and excitement. Become a fearless fox and explore this vibrant universe where dreams come true.

In this first patch note, we would like to extend a warm welcome to all the brave players joining us on this incredible journey. Your enthusiasm and support have been instrumental in the development of this game, and we hope you enjoy every minute spent in our magical world.

However, before you leap for joy, we want to inform you about an important aspect. Fox of the Moon, in its current version, is not available for SteamVR. Instead, we have focused on delivering an unparalleled experience through the OpenXR, specifically on Oculus/Meta devices. This means you will need a compatible device to dive into this adventure with the VR mode.

Our team is working tirelessly to expand the availability of the game on other platforms in the future. We are attentively listening to your feedback and working on continuous improvements to make Fox of the Moon an accessible experience for all players.

As we move forward, we have grand plans for the game, including new lands to explore, magical creatures to discover, and thrilling challenges to overcome. We are excited to share all these wonders with you and witness how this magical world comes to life with each update.

We would like to express our deepest gratitude for being a part of this adventure. Your passion and dedication drive us to keep improving and creating a game that lives up to your expectations.

So, go ahead, fearless foxes! Venture into the magical world of Fox of the Moon and uncover the secrets that await. May your dreams come true, and may magic guide you every step of the way.

See you in Fox of the Moon!

The Fox of the Moon Development Team