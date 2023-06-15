1.8 Quality of Crime is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 11388720 · Last edited 15 June 2023 – 09:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hi Bandits!

Today we are making crime more enjoyable with our 1.8 patch: “Quality of Crime”.

The changes come from both data collected from our players and community feedback.

Features

A dedicated throw button? You better believe it.

Upgraded the shotgun and boxing gloves. As if it didn’t already feel good to use them, now it feels amazing.

Even crime lords have emotions. And now you can emote everywhere at any point during the game.

The most chaotic game in the world just got slightly more chaotic. Randomize your accessories from the shop and shuffle them at your convenience.

Added a game mode tutorial for the crime n00bs

Destroy the evidence! Added ability to reset arcade progress from the menu.

Gameplay improvements

There is crime and then there’s spawn camping. The crime of crimes. Random spawn points each time should prevent this.

Refined auto aim / direction lock for better control over your bandit.

You can run but you can’t hide from justice. Added player position indicators for easier tracking of other bandits.

You can now get hit in Bomb Panic while blinking.

Made it easier for players to be hit while roped.

Created better breakable walls with chinks you can pick up and throw for all of you vandals out there.

Tuned underdog bonus to be more fair for leading players.

Made general improvements to the camera

Our forefathers died for our right to vote in a free democracy but if that doesn’t matter to you it is now possible to drop out of a game during voting.

Bug fixes

Fixed bandits breaking and flying all over the place (We embrace chaos but not that much)

Fixed floaty arms after being knocked out.

Fixed strange twitching when idling.

Fixed barehanded combat only partially working.

And much more

Improved visuals