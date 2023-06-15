1.8 Quality of Crime is out now!

Hi Bandits!
Today we are making crime more enjoyable with our 1.8 patch: “Quality of Crime”.
The changes come from both data collected from our players and community feedback.
Features
- A dedicated throw button? You better believe it.
- Upgraded the shotgun and boxing gloves. As if it didn’t already feel good to use them, now it feels amazing.
- Even crime lords have emotions. And now you can emote everywhere at any point during the game.
- The most chaotic game in the world just got slightly more chaotic. Randomize your accessories from the shop and shuffle them at your convenience.
- Added a game mode tutorial for the crime n00bs
- Destroy the evidence! Added ability to reset arcade progress from the menu.
Gameplay improvements
- There is crime and then there’s spawn camping. The crime of crimes. Random spawn points each time should prevent this.
- Refined auto aim / direction lock for better control over your bandit.
- You can run but you can’t hide from justice. Added player position indicators for easier tracking of other bandits.
- You can now get hit in Bomb Panic while blinking.
- Made it easier for players to be hit while roped.
- Created better breakable walls with chinks you can pick up and throw for all of you vandals out there.
- Tuned underdog bonus to be more fair for leading players.
- Made general improvements to the camera
- Our forefathers died for our right to vote in a free democracy but if that doesn’t matter to you it is now possible to drop out of a game during voting.
Bug fixes
- Fixed bandits breaking and flying all over the place (We embrace chaos but not that much)
- Fixed floaty arms after being knocked out.
- Fixed strange twitching when idling.
- Fixed barehanded combat only partially working.
- And much more
Improved visuals
- Improved points screen for better understanding of game progress
- Improved message for when time is up in a round
- Clearer icons during gameplay (e.g. loot, weapons, cops...)
- Added disappear effects to everything that gets destroyed
- Made portraits of bandits show the style they have equipped
- Plenty more miscellaneous quality of life and visual improvements
