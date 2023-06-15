 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rubber Bandits update for 15 June 2023

1.8 Quality of Crime is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 11388720 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Bandits!

Today we are making crime more enjoyable with our 1.8 patch: “Quality of Crime”.

The changes come from both data collected from our players and community feedback.

Features

  • A dedicated throw button? You better believe it.
  • Upgraded the shotgun and boxing gloves. As if it didn’t already feel good to use them, now it feels amazing.
  • Even crime lords have emotions. And now you can emote everywhere at any point during the game.
  • The most chaotic game in the world just got slightly more chaotic. Randomize your accessories from the shop and shuffle them at your convenience.
  • Added a game mode tutorial for the crime n00bs
  • Destroy the evidence! Added ability to reset arcade progress from the menu.

Gameplay improvements

  • There is crime and then there’s spawn camping. The crime of crimes. Random spawn points each time should prevent this.
  • Refined auto aim / direction lock for better control over your bandit.
  • You can run but you can’t hide from justice. Added player position indicators for easier tracking of other bandits.
  • You can now get hit in Bomb Panic while blinking.
  • Made it easier for players to be hit while roped.
  • Created better breakable walls with chinks you can pick up and throw for all of you vandals out there.
  • Tuned underdog bonus to be more fair for leading players.
  • Made general improvements to the camera
  • Our forefathers died for our right to vote in a free democracy but if that doesn’t matter to you it is now possible to drop out of a game during voting.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed bandits breaking and flying all over the place (We embrace chaos but not that much)
  • Fixed floaty arms after being knocked out.
  • Fixed strange twitching when idling.
  • Fixed barehanded combat only partially working.
  • And much more

Improved visuals

  • Improved points screen for better understanding of game progress
  • Improved message for when time is up in a round
  • Clearer icons during gameplay (e.g. loot, weapons, cops...)
  • Added disappear effects to everything that gets destroyed
  • Made portraits of bandits show the style they have equipped
  • Plenty more miscellaneous quality of life and visual improvements

Changed files in this update

Rubber Depot 2 Depot 1206611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link