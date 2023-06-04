Hello Lords and Ladies!

We're excited to announce the release of our Animal & Hunting Update for RivenWorld! We've been working on this for the past month and are so excited to get your feedback on the newly added animals in the world.

Aggresive Animals

Bear - Spawn near points of interest around the world, they do not like to travel to far away from there location, so if aggroed, they will lose interest quicker.

Boar - Very aggressive and territorial animals that spawn in forested areas around the world. If aggroed they will chase you for a longer distance.

Passive Animals

Deer - Spawn randomly around the map and are a great source of food and leather.

Doe - Spawn randomly around the map and are a great source of food and leather.

Rabbit - Spawn randomly around the map and are a great source of food and leather.

Leather & Leather Working

Gather hide from animals by using a sword, once you have the hide you can dry it in our new drying station.

Bow & Fletcher Station

Find bird nests around the world, and collect feathers. These feathers can be used to craft arrows to use with your bow.

New Combat System

We removed the old combat system and added a new combat system that has combos & heavy attacks. We're hoping this will help combat play better without the need to select a different attack angle.

New Throne & King Area

After watching how players played as King within RivenWorld we decided to remove the pre-fab castle and allow players to build their castle and keep. Once you claim the throne, you can build your own castle on top of the king's mountain. This will play into a future update for siege equipment and dark-age machines.

New Movement & Animations



We've overhauled the animation system to improve all our movement, combat and other animations found in RivenWorld.

What is next?

We plan on working on aggressive mobs at night and a farming system for crops and plants. We aim to have mobs and farming in RivenWorld before the end of June. We believe adding mobs and agriculture will significantly enhance the gameplay of RivenWorld and help add more immersion to the world we're creating.

Change Notes

Added

AI Bear

AI Boar

AI Buck

AI Doe

AI Rabbits

New Locomotion System for player

New combat system (more RPG style)

New Attack Dummy

New Building Blocks

New SFX for Bow & Arrows

New SFX for Combat

New Animations for Combat

No Build Zone around Throne (2 Chunks)

New resource spawn system, and world sync system for smoother performance

If attacked while in forage or another animation it will cancel the action

Jump to cancel forage or an animation

Player Task system that cancels if the player moves or takes damage, planning to use this on the throne and other things.

Forage now has a progress bar

Tanning Rack

Fletcher Bench

Attack Dummy

Wooden, Stone, Iron, and Steel Arrows

New Animation Callback system to support more synced actions from server

SHIFT + Double Click Support for quick transfer

Cancel foraging using jumps

Added scroll wheel to select hotbar

Modified

Map update for the King's Castle removed the castle, and players will need to build their own

Fixed Combat Hitboxes

Removed energy use from tools and weapons until I can overhaul it

Attempted to fix the animals not walking

Changed durability of wood tools from 100 to 50

Fixed Rain Collector Icon

Fixed unable to craft wooden shovel

Made ground layer resources only spawn in forest

Added more animal spawn points and increased the population

World Sync not is every 5 mills (from 50 mills)

Moved world sync to a compressed packet

Updated animals to move smoother and more reliably

Fixed the unlimited node bug

Fixed spam click for gathering

Combat Freezing Players

Synced Animations to match when actions complete

Drop bag now glows

Disabled the Drop Bag Physics so it does not roll

Fixed "flying" pigs... I think

Fixed animals becoming choppy if more than one player is nearby them

Adjusted resource damage and gather rates on all trees and nodes

Added sparkle to the drop bag

Fixed crafting producing when output is full

Fixed land claim refresh bug

Fixed crafting screen update bug

Updated in-hand item based on slot selection on inventory drag

Fixed can't click when holding a food

Fixed gear icon showing on crafting recipes

Re-balanced the animal spawn numbers

Removed