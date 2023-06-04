Hello Lords and Ladies!
We're excited to announce the release of our Animal & Hunting Update for RivenWorld! We've been working on this for the past month and are so excited to get your feedback on the newly added animals in the world.
Aggresive Animals
Bear - Spawn near points of interest around the world, they do not like to travel to far away from there location, so if aggroed, they will lose interest quicker.
Boar - Very aggressive and territorial animals that spawn in forested areas around the world. If aggroed they will chase you for a longer distance.
Passive Animals
Deer - Spawn randomly around the map and are a great source of food and leather.
Doe - Spawn randomly around the map and are a great source of food and leather.
Rabbit - Spawn randomly around the map and are a great source of food and leather.
Leather & Leather Working
Gather hide from animals by using a sword, once you have the hide you can dry it in our new drying station.
Bow & Fletcher Station
Find bird nests around the world, and collect feathers. These feathers can be used to craft arrows to use with your bow.
New Combat System
We removed the old combat system and added a new combat system that has combos & heavy attacks. We're hoping this will help combat play better without the need to select a different attack angle.
New Throne & King Area
After watching how players played as King within RivenWorld we decided to remove the pre-fab castle and allow players to build their castle and keep. Once you claim the throne, you can build your own castle on top of the king's mountain. This will play into a future update for siege equipment and dark-age machines.
New Movement & Animations
We've overhauled the animation system to improve all our movement, combat and other animations found in RivenWorld.
What is next?
We plan on working on aggressive mobs at night and a farming system for crops and plants. We aim to have mobs and farming in RivenWorld before the end of June. We believe adding mobs and agriculture will significantly enhance the gameplay of RivenWorld and help add more immersion to the world we're creating.
Change Notes
Added
- AI Bear
- AI Boar
- AI Buck
- AI Doe
- AI Rabbits
- New Locomotion System for player
- New combat system (more RPG style)
- New Attack Dummy
- New Building Blocks
- New SFX for Bow & Arrows
- New SFX for Combat
- New Animations for Combat
- No Build Zone around Throne (2 Chunks)
- New resource spawn system, and world sync system for smoother performance
- If attacked while in forage or another animation it will cancel the action
- Jump to cancel forage or an animation
- Player Task system that cancels if the player moves or takes damage, planning to use this on the throne and other things.
- Forage now has a progress bar
- Tanning Rack
- Fletcher Bench
- Attack Dummy
- Wooden, Stone, Iron, and Steel Arrows
- New Animation Callback system to support more synced actions from server
- SHIFT + Double Click Support for quick transfer
- Cancel foraging using jumps
- Added scroll wheel to select hotbar
Modified
- Map update for the King's Castle removed the castle, and players will need to build their own
- Fixed Combat Hitboxes
- Removed energy use from tools and weapons until I can overhaul it
- Attempted to fix the animals not walking
- Changed durability of wood tools from 100 to 50
- Fixed Rain Collector Icon
- Fixed unable to craft wooden shovel
- Made ground layer resources only spawn in forest
- Added more animal spawn points and increased the population
- World Sync not is every 5 mills (from 50 mills)
- Moved world sync to a compressed packet
- Updated animals to move smoother and more reliably
- Fixed the unlimited node bug
- Fixed spam click for gathering
- Combat Freezing Players
- Synced Animations to match when actions complete
- Drop bag now glows
- Disabled the Drop Bag Physics so it does not roll
- Fixed "flying" pigs... I think
- Fixed animals becoming choppy if more than one player is nearby them
- Adjusted resource damage and gather rates on all trees and nodes
- Added sparkle to the drop bag
- Fixed crafting producing when output is full
- Fixed land claim refresh bug
- Fixed crafting screen update bug
- Updated in-hand item based on slot selection on inventory drag
- Fixed can't click when holding a food
- Fixed gear icon showing on crafting recipes
- Re-balanced the animal spawn numbers
Removed
- The Castle
Changed files in this update