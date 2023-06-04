 Skip to content

The Chaput's Baby update for 4 June 2023

Introducing the latest patch, version 1.05!

Share · View all patches · Build 11388693 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Chaput's neighbors! I bring exciting news with the latest update. I've addressed the community's feedback on the English texts and improved their grammar. Additionally, I've introduced a new settings menu with expanded customization options, including the removal of the "green" filter and enhanced audio settings. Rest assured, I'm actively working on resolving the crash issues experienced by some players, and a new update is scheduled for release later this month. Your continued support is deeply appreciated. Thank you!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2118911 Depot 2118911
  • Loading history…
