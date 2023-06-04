Introducing the latest patch, version 1.05!

Greetings, Chaput's neighbors! I bring exciting news with the latest update. I've addressed the community's feedback on the English texts and improved their grammar. Additionally, I've introduced a new settings menu with expanded customization options, including the removal of the "green" filter and enhanced audio settings. Rest assured, I'm actively working on resolving the crash issues experienced by some players, and a new update is scheduled for release later this month. Your continued support is deeply appreciated. Thank you!