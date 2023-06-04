The big update is already here!

We have been working hard for the last 2 months. We are pleased to present you the fruits of our work. To take design to the next level and improve gamepad compatibility. Also, to keep you motivated to play, we have added a bunch of items that can be put into different slots (head, chest, arms, feet, legs, etc.). Now you can build a super cool character using the whole range of improvements.

Update

As promised in the latest update status, everything is now available to you. Complete UI redesign, equippable items, NPC skins, character renaming!

What's next?

We plan to add the following features:

button rebinding

support for multiple languages

a couple of starting weapons

a couple of random weapons

pets (they will perform utilitarian functions). For example, we want to add a boar that will bring items in itself and give it to you. But be careful, he can also bring dynamite.

