- Significantly improved vehicle path-finder that now has 4x the throughput and does not get overwhelmed by jobs that search for impossible paths thanks to overhauled jobs priority. This fixed problems where nearly all vehicles were not moving.
- Improved disrupted rock/gravel texture to be less repetitive.
- Increased base vehicle limit from 50 to 60 (applies to existing saves as well).
- Added a new vehicle limit increase node after Captain's office II that increases the limit by 20.
- Increased vehicle limit bonus of the last research node of this kind from +10 to +20.
- Advanced logistics now comes slightly earlier in the research tree.
- Fixed that tree planters would no longer look for saplings when a fuel station was assigned to it.
- Fixed issue in nuclear reactor when output pipe was removed.
- Fixed cases when dumping from storages did not work properly.
- Fixed that trucks sometimes delivered deconstruction products into the shipyard when unnecessary.
Captain of Industry update for 4 June 2023
Patch notes for v0.5.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
