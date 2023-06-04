Jurassic June Update!

Hello everyone! In honor of Jurassic June (a personal celebration of mine) The game is going to receive a lot of new creatures this summer!

This update doesn't come with that however, instead it touches on various bug fixes and game mechanics improvements.

Algae foods (Green and Red Algae and Algae Shrubs) now deplete when eaten, meaning you'll need to travel around to find more! Various bugs have been fixed, such as an issue with the Early Xenusian being able to move while rolled into a ball... it was funny but it had to go lol. Various improvements to inherited traits and animal stats, as well as backend support for a new DLC ːsteamhappyː Haikouichthys now regain stamina when in the presence of other player-controlled Haikouichthys.

(Expect more social-oriented buffs to come in the future!) Marella now is a filter feeder! To feed as Marella, you have to be moving around and holding the Right Mouse Button down. Marella can no longer obtain food from any other method!

Until next time, and God Bless! :D