Autopilot Unchained

A whole new way to play!

This is our biggest change to the game in a while. Now when using Autopilot(soon to be renamed), you will have independent control over each cleaner!

Controls have changed a bit to accommodate this new play style. It works best with a controller but is doable with keyboard.

When using a controller:

Left Stick => left cleaner move

'Press' Left Stick => left cleaner dash

Left Trigger => left cleaner 'chip shot'

Right Stick => right cleaner move

'Press' Right Stick => right cleaner dash

Right Trigger => right cleaner 'chip shot'

When using a keyboard:

A|D => left cleaner move

S => left cleaner dash

W => left cleaner 'chip shot'

Left Arrow | Right Arrow => right cleaner move

Down Arrow => right cleaner dash

Up Arrow => right cleaner 'chip shot'

PowerVector controls are unchanged, this only affects Autopilot.

In the future 'Autopilot' and 'PowerVector' will be renamed to better reflect the play style choice.

Something along the lines of:

precise cleaner positioning

precise orb redirects