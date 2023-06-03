Autopilot Unchained

A whole new way to play!
This is our biggest change to the game in a while. Now when using Autopilot(soon to be renamed), you will have independent control over each cleaner!
Controls have changed a bit to accommodate this new play style. It works best with a controller but is doable with keyboard.
When using a controller:
- Left Stick => left cleaner move
- 'Press' Left Stick => left cleaner dash
- Left Trigger => left cleaner 'chip shot'
- Right Stick => right cleaner move
- 'Press' Right Stick => right cleaner dash
- Right Trigger => right cleaner 'chip shot'
When using a keyboard:
- A|D => left cleaner move
- S => left cleaner dash
- W => left cleaner 'chip shot'
- Left Arrow | Right Arrow => right cleaner move
- Down Arrow => right cleaner dash
- Up Arrow => right cleaner 'chip shot'
PowerVector controls are unchanged, this only affects Autopilot.
In the future 'Autopilot' and 'PowerVector' will be renamed to better reflect the play style choice.
Something along the lines of:
- precise cleaner positioning
- precise orb redirects
Other updates:
- New swing animation for 'chip shot'
- can no longer toggle between autopilot/powervector mid round.
- Bug fix: The orb was not being properly removed on the home screen when going into a menu
