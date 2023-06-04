Update 3.2.0

New Features and Content:

New map: "Town"

New enemy: George Griffin

New story added

Improvements and Optimizations:

Implemented a system to hide the interaction message for fragments when they are not activated. This will be noticeable in the last fragment and the Little Circus box.

Fixed object respawn issue.

Fixed an error that displayed 0 fragments acquired upon completing all fragments.

Addressed difficulties with additional content.

Removed DLC logic, all new content is now directly available in the game.

Bug Fixes:

Resolved an issue where clients would remain in the host's map if it wasn't the default map from the lobby.

Fixed an issue where the key for the Little Circus box would get stuck under the table due to gravity.

Fixed an issue where newspaper doors were being crossed out only by interacting with them.

Gameplay Changes:

Implemented logic for multi-use of fragments. Adapted specifically for the sewers in Town.