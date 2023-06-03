 Skip to content

We Will Get revenge update for 3 June 2023

Small optimization improvement

Share · View all patches · Build 11388570 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added extra coding for those playing on low performance PCs to help with rendering projectiles and getting them to hit the proper distances

