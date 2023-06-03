UPDATE 0.96 - Small Changes..

Hello all, just a few small but I feel important little changes to this game the day after launch..

A seizure and epilepsy warning was added that you'll see and cannot skip every time you launch the game. You'll only see this once every time you launch the game, and not before every replay however.

I put in checks to prevent more than one of any given power-up being on the screen at any given time.

The blocks will now no longer hurl themselves across the screen if the block anger seen in the top-right UI is less than around 12-15. This will hopefully prevent brand new players from getting smacked by a spinning block flying across the screen when they've barely started.

Fixed an issue that would prevent a block fire from fading out if the block had completely burned away.

I hope you are enjoying this game! ..Have a great day!