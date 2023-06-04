0.11.1.3 Testers Build

Changelog
- Working PAPI lights added to several airfields on the Island map
- Added physics props affected by explosions and aircraft engines
+ Traffic cones placed around several airfields
- Added cheat "coneposting"
Improvements:
- Changes to how "ExplodeOnImpact" JSON property is handled by bullets
+ Explosion damage is now done IN ADDITION to impact damage
+ Explosion effect is now triggered only when a bullet times out with "ExplodeOnTimeout" set to true
- Tightened requirements for VTOL HUD mode (<100 knots, >55 degrees nozzle)
- Added LOD to the PAPI light enclosures
Bugfixes:
- Gun cross no longer appears behind jet
- Gun and munititions can no longer be fired after ejection
- Store attachment points correctly account for non-uniform scaling
- Version/Steam connection status text on bottom left now get spaced correctly at 1600x1200```
Changed depots in testers branch