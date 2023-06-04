 Skip to content

Tiny Combat Arena update for 4 June 2023

0.11.1.3 Testers Build

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog


- Working PAPI lights added to several airfields on the Island map  
- Added physics props affected by explosions and aircraft engines  
+ Traffic cones placed around several airfields  
- Added cheat "coneposting"

Improvements:  
- Changes to how "ExplodeOnImpact" JSON property is handled by bullets  
+ Explosion damage is now done IN ADDITION to impact damage  
+ Explosion effect is now triggered only when a bullet times out with "ExplodeOnTimeout" set to true  
- Tightened requirements for VTOL HUD mode (<100 knots, >55 degrees nozzle)  
- Added LOD to the PAPI light enclosures

Bugfixes:  
- Gun cross no longer appears behind jet  
- Gun and munititions can no longer be fired after ejection  
- Store attachment points correctly account for non-uniform scaling  
- Version/Steam connection status text on bottom left now get spaced correctly at 1600x1200```

Changed depots in testers branch

Tiny Combat Arena Content Depot 1347551
