Patch based on your feedback: v0.3

It's time to release our second minor patch based on your input. Here's the list of changes for today:

You can now click on the Game ID panel to hide/show it. This feature may be useful for streamers or anyone who wants to hide the ID while presenting the game.

If the player who is choosing the question has been kicked, a new player will now be assigned as the chooser.

When the host changes the camera while the question is being read, the camera won't automatically change until the end of the question. This is especially useful for close-ups of small displayed pictures and similar situations.

The 3D font in the studio has been adjusted slightly. Specifically, the distance between letters has been reduced.

There should be no FPS drops when a lot of players spam the button simultaneously.

The camera no longer twitches during the final question review.

The elevator music during the final round now starts only after the question has been read.

An issue with an Auction question has been fixed, where there were no eligible players.

During the round result score point display, there used to be a significant delay between players (2 seconds). This delay has been reduced to maintain a faster pace of the game.

Characters are now correctly playing their idle animations.

That's all for today, but we encourage you to submit any bugs or suggestions. Rest assured, they will be thoroughly reviewed!