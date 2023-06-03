 Skip to content

DESORDRE update for 3 June 2023

Version 1.0.5

Build 11388506

Fixed a glitch that allowed gaining height by placing two portals on the ground and jumping into them, making it easy to accumulate momentum.

Fixed a collision issue with certain panels in the game that indefinitely blocked the player.

Fixed a mispronunciation at the start of the game.

Slight technical improvement when falling into a portal.

It is now possible to manage the speed of the teleportation effect in portals, before the "change effect" worked only on teleportation from one world to another but now it also applies to the "Normal, Fast and Disabled" portals.

