-Gave enemies the ability to be immune to status effects.

-Updated the level up icon.

-Added sort options in inventory, Shop, and Stash.

-Added ability to hover over the turn order portrait and have it highlight the character in the battlefield.

-Added a Hero tooltip to Shop.

-Fixed issue with weapons and armor getting weird modifiers.

-Updated code so Armors that have an armor modifier just get the armor updated directly.

IE: An armor with 5 base will show 7 instead of +2 armor as a modifier.

-Fixed issue with starting weapons being a higher rarity than common.