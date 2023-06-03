 Skip to content

The Land Past Redemption Playtest update for 3 June 2023

Build 16

Share · View all patches · Build 11388427 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Gave enemies the ability to be immune to status effects.
-Updated the level up icon.
-Added sort options in inventory, Shop, and Stash.
-Added ability to hover over the turn order portrait and have it highlight the character in the battlefield.
-Added a Hero tooltip to Shop.
-Fixed issue with weapons and armor getting weird modifiers.
-Updated code so Armors that have an armor modifier just get the armor updated directly.
IE: An armor with 5 base will show 7 instead of +2 armor as a modifier.
-Fixed issue with starting weapons being a higher rarity than common.

