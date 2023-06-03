UPDATE #94.1

Fixes
- Sometimes the weapons of VR players could simply teleport around the robot
- Walker and Axel's controls could sometimes be inverted when playing VR
Changes
- Improved rendering optimization for low-end pc
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixes
Changes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update