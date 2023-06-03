 Skip to content

Combots update for 3 June 2023

UPDATE #94.1

UPDATE #94.1

Build 11388416

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Sometimes the weapons of VR players could simply teleport around the robot
  • Walker and Axel's controls could sometimes be inverted when playing VR

Changes

  • Improved rendering optimization for low-end pc

