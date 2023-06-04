 Skip to content

Smack Studio update for 4 June 2023

Patch notes 6/3/23

Editor enhancements:

  • Added the ability to change the canvas scale and position (allowing creation of larger animation rigs, and some new effects like moving your character in the Z direction)
  • Added a bone scaling tool

Small changes:

  • Added hover text for buttons in the Animation Rig Layers pane
  • Animation rig layers pane only show views if there are actually multiple views to choose from

Bug Fixes

  • Pixels are missing when rendering the character in editor on some PCs
  • Projectile Y positions are off after the previous patch
  • Attacks with 0 knockback still cause hit stun (this interrupts knockback from other attacks)
  • Super armor shouldn't stop ultras
  • Super projectiles shouldn't be reflectable

