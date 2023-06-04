Patch notes 6/3/23

Editor enhancements:
- Added the ability to change the canvas scale and position (allowing creation of larger animation rigs, and some new effects like moving your character in the Z direction)
- Added a bone scaling tool
Small changes:
- Added hover text for buttons in the Animation Rig Layers pane
- Animation rig layers pane only show views if there are actually multiple views to choose from
Bug Fixes
- Pixels are missing when rendering the character in editor on some PCs
- Projectile Y positions are off after the previous patch
- Attacks with 0 knockback still cause hit stun (this interrupts knockback from other attacks)
- Super armor shouldn't stop ultras
- Super projectiles shouldn't be reflectable
Changed files in this update