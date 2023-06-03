The fact that I never got around to putting in a pic for the waddlebox dialogue kept bugging me, so I can sleep better now! It also made me want to model them in 3D for my next game, it's a pity you can't really see the duck legs in a top down view...
Demons Happened update for 3 June 2023
Waddling pic for the waddlebox
Patchnotes via Steam Community
