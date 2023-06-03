 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Demons Happened update for 3 June 2023

Waddling pic for the waddlebox

Share · View all patches · Build 11388371 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The fact that I never got around to putting in a pic for the waddlebox dialogue kept bugging me, so I can sleep better now! It also made me want to model them in 3D for my next game, it's a pity you can't really see the duck legs in a top down view...

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1992021 Depot 1992021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link