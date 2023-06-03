 Skip to content

Cards and Castles 2 update for 3 June 2023

Interface and Tutorial Updates

Cards and Castles 2 update for 3 June 2023

Tutorial mission #1 has been completely redone.
Replays have moved to the Player Profile menu.
Players can now access Practice bots quickly from the Battle popup.
Summoning peasants, and using some other abilities, now requires less clicks. Altar of Death now allows the player to choose the zombie's location as part of this quality of life pass.

