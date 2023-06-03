Tutorial mission #1 has been completely redone.
Replays have moved to the Player Profile menu.
Players can now access Practice bots quickly from the Battle popup.
Summoning peasants, and using some other abilities, now requires less clicks. Altar of Death now allows the player to choose the zombie's location as part of this quality of life pass.
Cards and Castles 2 update for 3 June 2023
Interface and Tutorial Updates
Tutorial mission #1 has been completely redone.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update