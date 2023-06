Share · View all patches · Build 11388352 · Last edited 4 June 2023 – 07:13:09 UTC by Wendy

Our major environment update finally made it out!

Update includes:

New forest / trees

Foliages

Loading screen optimized

Foliage on/off option in settings

Big environment update is made by updating all tree and adding extra detail with foliage like grass and ferns. Foliages added little bit of extra performance cost, so we added option to turn off and on foliages from settings.