- Made 'Spike Ball' collision slightly larger.
- Made 'Mace' range larger.
- Made 'Travel East' and 'Obelisk' missions slightly easier.
- Made 'Revolver', 'Knife Throw' and 'Sniper' stronger, made 'Axe' a bit more faster with levels.
- Made 'Whip' more visible.
- Fixed bug that showed 'Horse' in the mounts menu, even though its not possible to buy.
- Removed 'Obelisk' from boss kill stats.
- Added artifact: 'Decoy'.
HellEscape update for 3 June 2023
Balances, small bug fix, and new artifact.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
