 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HellEscape update for 3 June 2023

Balances, small bug fix, and new artifact.

Share · View all patches · Build 11388316 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made 'Spike Ball' collision slightly larger.
  • Made 'Mace' range larger.
  • Made 'Travel East' and 'Obelisk' missions slightly easier.
  • Made 'Revolver', 'Knife Throw' and 'Sniper' stronger, made 'Axe' a bit more faster with levels.
  • Made 'Whip' more visible.
  • Fixed bug that showed 'Horse' in the mounts menu, even though its not possible to buy.
  • Removed 'Obelisk' from boss kill stats.
  • Added artifact: 'Decoy'.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2135031 Depot 2135031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link