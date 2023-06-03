Update V0.87

New update that improves goalkeeping. From now on, when a player is close to his side's goal, he will use his hands automatically to stop the ball.

The accuracy of shots has been increased to compensate (when there are more than 4 players) and spawning position have change to avoid scoring a goal at the start of a round.

Dives into the air is now possible. Keep in mind that this is an emergency function, as it may not be a good idea to use it.

Bots have been slightly improved to cope with this function. Here's a video :



One person complained of motion sickness, so I've made a few improvements in that direction :

The aiming reticle has now a permanent center point.

The vignette effect has been increased

The camera is more responsive.

Camera transitions are slower and limited to a single player (the one who scored the goal).

If you have any issue let me know ...