Hello everyone, thank you for your support of "Shuttle World". We will continue to improve the game. Thank you. The following is the content of this update:

Update Log Version 2.0.2

Add: Archive function

Adjustment:

Adjust scene lighting, optimize some object modeling, and other UI parts

Repair:

Fixed the underlying logic

Fixed individual bugs with errors

Other bugs to be fixed

Shuttle World Development Group