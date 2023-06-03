July Update (230604)

Hi folks,

Thing I discovered about infrequent chances to work is that it's easy to lose focus, and thus several things got worked on but few which are in a good enough state to show off. Rather than remain silent for even longer, I decided to at least bring out some small changes.

I might finally get some stability in the coming months and so I'll have to adjust my work habits so that This Is Not Chess can get the attention it deserves.

For now though, please enjoy the following changes:

New skirmish maps: The Pit, Volcanic Island, House in the Woods and Furnace.

Now uses a fancy mouse cursor! Can be turned off in the options menu.

Units different styles can now override the unit's portrait!

Bugfix: Stone now correctly shows up in the unit list when a certain level is completed!

Bugfix: Added missing sounds to Stone.

Thanks for reading and take it easy!