PlayTest Patch 0.0.7.1 is now out

This patch mainly contains fixes reported by players! (not player to player messages)

Still an open-world environment, no major content updates.

You can view the closed issues here:

https://github.com/MorgondagDev/lunar-soil-tracker/issues?q=is%3Aissue+is%3Aclosed

🎵 New amazing soundtrack from Blaggletoad

Check out some of his work here

https://blaggletoad.bandcamp.com

⭐ Some highlights

More quality of life improvements for Steam Deck (default graphics option, keyboard popup).

Proton 8 seems stable now.

Zoom controls (thumbsticks and rebindable) - very large zoom out!

Separate camera sensitivity for gamepads (new default and higher values).

Mine bridge is now much more reasonable (might still be a tad hard).

Fall damage is lower to better match gravity.

Most accessibility gameplay level options are now implemented (still need to reload for toxicity and radiation) - You can turn off fall damage and other settings.

Gamepad fixes in general, thanks to all the Steam Deck supporters!

Numerous mesh and clipping fixes, let us know if you discover more.

UI back button and focus issues.

Small Battery should now be obtainable and created from the Ship bridge puzzle. (battery might still disappear but droppable)

You got new shoulder-lights and more energy to play with.

We will keep this playtest open until we move on to the next one, as we still have some open issues.

😍 Thank you so much for reporting and helping us improve the game. We will add you to the credits.