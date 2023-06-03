PlayTest Patch 0.0.7.1 is now out

This patch mainly contains fixes reported by players! (not player to player messages)
Still an open-world environment, no major content updates.
You can view the closed issues here:
https://github.com/MorgondagDev/lunar-soil-tracker/issues?q=is%3Aissue+is%3Aclosed
🎵 New amazing soundtrack from Blaggletoad
Check out some of his work here
https://blaggletoad.bandcamp.com
⭐ Some highlights
- More quality of life improvements for Steam Deck (default graphics option, keyboard popup).
- Proton 8 seems stable now.
- Zoom controls (thumbsticks and rebindable) - very large zoom out!
- Separate camera sensitivity for gamepads (new default and higher values).
- Mine bridge is now much more reasonable (might still be a tad hard).
- Fall damage is lower to better match gravity.
- Most accessibility gameplay level options are now implemented (still need to reload for toxicity and radiation) - You can turn off fall damage and other settings.
- Gamepad fixes in general, thanks to all the Steam Deck supporters!
- Numerous mesh and clipping fixes, let us know if you discover more.
- UI back button and focus issues.
- Small Battery should now be obtainable and created from the Ship bridge puzzle. (battery might still disappear but droppable)
- You got new shoulder-lights and more energy to play with.
We will keep this playtest open until we move on to the next one, as we still have some open issues.
😍 Thank you so much for reporting and helping us improve the game. We will add you to the credits.
Changed files in this update