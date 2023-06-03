- Updated: Battle: When wanting to visually locate your party characters in the battlefield, hover the pointer over a specific name from the player party character list (upper right corner of screen). A neon-orange colored wireframe box will then highlight the character on the battlefield.
- Updated: Minor UI enhancements
- Optimized: Refactored code
Athereon: Advent I update for 3 June 2023
BUILD_2023.06.03b1
