Athereon: Advent I update for 3 June 2023

BUILD_2023.06.03b1

Build 11388200

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated: Battle: When wanting to visually locate your party characters in the battlefield, hover the pointer over a specific name from the player party character list (upper right corner of screen). A neon-orange colored wireframe box will then highlight the character on the battlefield.
  • Updated: Minor UI enhancements
  • Optimized: Refactored code

