 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Freezer Pops update for 3 June 2023

Patch 2.1.0a

Share · View all patches · Build 11388190 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

A few Steam players reported to me that the gallery wasn't working properly - some scenes were still blocked even when you had completed the whole game. So, I fixed it by making two different galleries (SFW and NSFW). The NSFW gallery has only the sexual scenes in the same order as the SFW gallery (Anderson's first and then Fernando's). Check it out:


Also, now at the beginning of the NSFW build you'll be able to choose if you want to play a NSFW or a SFW run. This means people who download the NSFW build can still play the SFW without having to download a new one.

Thank you all for your reports and for your patience.

Victoria Invicta

Changed files in this update

Freezer Pops Game Depot 1468431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link