Patch 2.1.0a

Hello everyone,

A few Steam players reported to me that the gallery wasn't working properly - some scenes were still blocked even when you had completed the whole game. So, I fixed it by making two different galleries (SFW and NSFW). The NSFW gallery has only the sexual scenes in the same order as the SFW gallery (Anderson's first and then Fernando's). Check it out:



Also, now at the beginning of the NSFW build you'll be able to choose if you want to play a NSFW or a SFW run. This means people who download the NSFW build can still play the SFW without having to download a new one.

Thank you all for your reports and for your patience.

Victoria Invicta