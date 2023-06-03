Patch Notes ea v0.7.6

EA Release - 0.7.6 Notes
** WARNING: Saved Games may be broken with this update ****
Developer Notes
Framework upgrade strikes again. It was reported that items with Disease and/or Cold resists were not providing the resist. All items had those wiped out from the upgrade.
I've restored their values. You should get the appropriate resist benefit when equipped,again.
XP should no longer go negative once you've reached max level. This would be for new games. Saved games may not be affected.
Fixed some typos in a few descriptions
To use the shrines in the world, be sure to click on the center obelisk.
-
Fixed - Should be able to scroll through Potion Crafting recipes if you have more than 8 in your book
-
Fixed - Chests around Harkness Castle and in the Hobgoblin forts (N. Westernlands) should be accessible now (missed this during the framework upgrade)
-
Fixed - Armors and rings that have cold or disease resists have had their values restored
-
Fixed - XP should no longer go negative once you've reached max level.
-
Fixed - Clerics should be able to train in Expert Battle Tactics now
-
Fixed - Market Stall shops should not "open" while in battle if interacted with
-
Fixed - Travelling on the Dancing Lilly should restore health, endurance, and mana upon reaching your destination - except Fire Temple Island
-
Fixed - Frostblast scroll now does COLD damage instead of fire damage as intended
-
Fixed - Master Daggers trainer, in Granit Mines, is answering his door now
-
Fixed - Expert Flamelick Tome - displays appropriate message if character in second slot attempts to use it.
-
Fixed - All shrines should work now.
-
New - Added Lagozed's Shrine (disease)
-
Informational - Divine Metals shop has been added to Granit Mines
-
Informational - Regional map for Nerah's Landing - updated the boat from the main island to say: To Fire Temple Island or Druinport
-
Informational - Ret Sambells, trainer at the Silver Dragon, tells you how much the training will cost now
-
Informational - Druinport map updated: Mya Adams now shows as Staff Trainer instead of Expert - which she is not
-
Informational - You can now swim in the water areas in Ashund Forest/Ravenshire.
Changed files in this update