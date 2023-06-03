Patch Notes ea v0.7.6

Share · View all patches · Build 11388167 · Last edited 3 June 2023 – 20:52:03 UTC by Wendy

EA Release - 0.7.6 Notes

** WARNING: Saved Games may be broken with this update ****

Developer Notes

Framework upgrade strikes again. It was reported that items with Disease and/or Cold resists were not providing the resist. All items had those wiped out from the upgrade.

I've restored their values. You should get the appropriate resist benefit when equipped,again.

XP should no longer go negative once you've reached max level. This would be for new games. Saved games may not be affected.

Fixed some typos in a few descriptions

To use the shrines in the world, be sure to click on the center obelisk.